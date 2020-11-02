Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after purchasing an additional 465,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,550,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after buying an additional 228,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after buying an additional 228,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $45.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

