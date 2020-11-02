Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

