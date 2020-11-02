Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.15.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $252.07 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

