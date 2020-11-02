Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.77 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

