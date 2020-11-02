Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,816.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 101,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,238 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $153.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $144.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

