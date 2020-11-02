Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 323,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Xylem by 46.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $87.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.