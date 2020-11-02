Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

