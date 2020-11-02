Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 123.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

