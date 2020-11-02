Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.04 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Shares of BIIB opened at $252.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.