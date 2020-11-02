Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.13 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $1,056,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,692. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $292.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

