Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

