Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.61 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $342.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $16,418,197 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

