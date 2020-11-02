Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.07 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,613 shares of company stock worth $2,106,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

