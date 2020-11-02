Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

