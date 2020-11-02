Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after buying an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,372,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $424.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

