Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.