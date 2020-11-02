Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

