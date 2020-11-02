Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Square were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 249.81 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

