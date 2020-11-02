Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

