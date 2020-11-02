Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 700 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 465.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 218,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

Shares of LULU opened at $319.29 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

