Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,723 shares of company stock valued at $98,971,886 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $543.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.49 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

