Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $208.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $224.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

