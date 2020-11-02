Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $543.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.49 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,479,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,723 shares of company stock valued at $98,971,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

