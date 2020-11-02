Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

