Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,091 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $132.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

