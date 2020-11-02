Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,346 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

NYSE:RTX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.