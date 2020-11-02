Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,190 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

