Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,315 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.11 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.