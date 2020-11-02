Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,315 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

DUK opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

