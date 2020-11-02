Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,452 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

