Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 22,482 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

