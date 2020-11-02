Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.86 and its 200-day moving average is $198.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

