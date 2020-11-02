Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 526 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 11.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

