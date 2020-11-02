Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $14,264,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $156.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.