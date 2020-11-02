Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 72 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $667.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

