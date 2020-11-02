Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.79 Million Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

