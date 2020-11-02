Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

