Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

SE opened at $157.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sea Limited has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $176.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.