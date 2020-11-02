Barclays Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 960.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,161.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

