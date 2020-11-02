Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.28 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.

BHC stock opened at C$21.95 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of C$16.30 and a one year high of C$42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80.

In other news, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.34, for a total value of C$120,958.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,074,902.09.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

