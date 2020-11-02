Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €147.30 ($173.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €168.36 and a 200 day moving average of €158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

