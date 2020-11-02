Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

