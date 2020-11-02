Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.
Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after buying an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
