Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after buying an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

