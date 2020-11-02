Benchmark Downgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Hold

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

