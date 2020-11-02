Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.