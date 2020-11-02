Berry Petroleum (BRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. On average, analysts expect Berry Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

