BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (managed fund) (HVST.AX) (ASX:HVST) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (managed fund) (HVST.AX) (ASX:HVST) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$12.95.

