Betashares Legg Mason Australian Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BNDS)

Betashares Legg Mason Australian Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:BNDS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$26.98.

