BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

