BidaskClub Downgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

MRCY opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 61.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

